Claude excelled at sports. He played semi-professional hockey, enjoyed swimming, ice skating, long nature walks and playing cards. He was a devoted family man who loved watching his grandchildren play sports, and teaching others his skills.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Wilma Jean (Coultrip), his children Jeff (Betty) Kernell, of Norwalk, Vicki (Gene) Seck, of Berlin Heights, four grandchildren Erik (Kelsey) Kernell, Tessie Kernell, Jeremy (Julie) Seck, and Shana (Chris) Ceccoli, great grandchildren, William and Eli Kernell, Will, Luke and Claire Ceccoli, Brady and Charlie Seck, siblings Violet Toth, Dan (Judy) Kernell, Jean (Louie) Nelson, Lorena Tellman, John Kernell, Norman (Belinda) Kernell, sister-in-law Marie Kernell, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Bernice (Holmes) and step-father G.A. Watson, and his two brothers Lynn Roy, and Bill Kernell.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights. Services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at the First Congregational UCC on Main Street in Berlin Heights. Pastor Casey Cain will be officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

