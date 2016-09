Dale was a mechanic and truck driver.

As a member of the U.S. Army he served in Vietnam earning the National Defense Service Medal, Parachutist Badge, Vietnam Service Medal/1 Campaign Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Marksman Badge (M14) and 1/Overseas Bar.

Family and friends will gather at Catawba State Park, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 4. Foos and Foos Funeral Service is in care of arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com.