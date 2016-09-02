Andrew K. Shirk

He is survived by his children, Jenna and Gage Shirk of Willard; mother, Margo (Kenneth) Barnett of Willard; father, Samuel Shirk of Willard; 7 siblings, Daniel (Brenda) Barnett of Midland, GA, Thomas (Lori) Barnett of Willard, Rodney (Debbie) Shupp of New London, Steven (Kendra) Shupp of New London, Holly (Rick) Weir of Tiro, Heidi Shirk of Willard, Faith (Brian) Bowman of Shelby; an aunt, Debra Hayes of Ontario; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Andrew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Betty Seibert and Nettie and Andrew Shirk.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Wednesday , September 7, 2016 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. A funeral service will be Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Greg Griffith and Pastor Doug Lang officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard. Memorial contributions may be made to Andrew's children. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com