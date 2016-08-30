Thelma Marie Wilcox

She was born October 28, 1928 in Norwalk to the late Reed and Ottillia “Tillie” (Hay) Beck.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Beth Wilcox of Westlake; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Jeff Wilcox; her former spouse, Harold Wilcox; and brother, Richard Beck.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 1, 2016 from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:30 A.M. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

