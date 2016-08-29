Violet M. (Kramb) Oney

She was born January 23, 1927 in Greenwich, was raised by her foster parents, Frank and Girtie Liles. She was a 1945 graduate of Townsend High School, which had seven students that year. She worked over 19 years at Hamilton Beach Westinghouse. She enjoyed bingo, crocheting, sewing and crafts.

She is survived by her children, Dennis (Robyn) Brady of Norwalk, Rebecca (Allen) Swander of Green Springs, OH, Henry Keith (Fely) Oney of Albuquerque, NM, and Gerri (James) Dunfee of Sandusky; 11 grandchildren, Ryan Brady, Ashley Hillman, Heather Linder, Holly Brady Erika Slingwine, Shawn Swander, Patrick Swander, Angie Watts, Laura Kirchner, Austin Oney and Andrew Oney; and 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many other family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Henry E. Oney on March 21, 2013; parents, Chester and Ethel Kramb; sons, John E. Brady, Thom Brady and Clyde Brady.

Friends may call on Wednesday, August 31, 2016 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A Celebration of her Life will be held Thursday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Milan Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or Norwalk Memorial Home’s activity fund, 272 Benedict Avenue, Norwalk, OH 44857.