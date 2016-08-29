Joel H. Van Loo

He was born May 15, 1947 in Willard, Ohio to the late Henry and Martha (Redden) Van Loo, and had lived in the Willard and Plymouth area all of his life. He retired from NCR Corp. in Dayton. He was a member of the Willard American Legion Post 514 and was a Navy Veteran.

He is survived by sister, Ruth (Alfred) Sharp of Willard; two sisters-in-law, Geraldine Weiss of Mansfield and Diann (Frank) Anderson of Willard; two brothers-in-law, Jack (Betty) Carney of Willard and Joseph Carney of North Fairfield; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jan Van Wagner and the Metzger Family.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Carney) Van Loo, who died Dec. 19, 2005; a brother Raymond Van Loo; and a sister-in-law, Suzanne (William H., Sr.) Krabill.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Secor Funeral Home in Willard, where the funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Doug Winner officiating. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Online condolences can be made at http://www.secorfuneralhomes.com.