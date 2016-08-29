Anthony S. Vizyak

Tony was born on July 7, 1942 in Washington, PA to the late Anthony J. and Rose Marie (Marcott) Vizyak.

Tony was co-owner of Great Lakes Tires of Sandusky for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Vacationland, Detroit and the Friends of the Corvair Association, where his cars won many awards, the Galion Mason Club and the Elks.

Tony is survived by his two nieces, Sherri (Kenneth) French of Mechanicsville, MD and Betty Jo (Ronald) Miller of LaPlata, MD; nephew, Jeremy Beradinelli of Marianna, PA; brother-in-law, George Overton of Pomfret, MD; special friends, Michael (Jill) Sitterly and Jerry (Alice) Crawford and several great-nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Tony is preceded in death by his wife, Anita (Skender) Vizyak in 2015 and two sisters, Monalisa Vizyak and Alna Marie Overton.

A memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, August 31 at 1:00 pm at Groff Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1607 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky with Deacon Jeff Claar of St. Mary's Catholic Church presiding.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute to Tony's memory may do so to the American Heart Association 1689 E. 115th St., Cleveland, OH 44106 or to the Covair Society of America (CORSA), P.O. Box 607, Lemont, IL 60439.