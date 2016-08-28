Dennis L. Highlander

He was born Sept. 25, 1954 to C. Dale and Mayotta "Pat" (Young) Highlander.

Dennis graduated from Margaretta High School in 1972 and later graduated from Appalachian Bible College in Fayetteville, W.Va. He was a foundry worker at Thacker Aluminum.

Survivors include his children: Rachel (Greg) Gasser of Castalia; Gabrielle (Dean) Laubacher of Findlay; Ruth (Dusten) Watson of Bellevue; and Peter (Lindsey) Highlander of Wooster; grandchildren: Jenna, Seth, Anna, Blake, Payton, Mason, Aubriella, Peter, Claire, Henry, Samuel, Ann; siblings: Charles Highlander of Castalia; Pamela (Criss) Sparks of Norwalk; and Cindy (Steve) Wittenberg of Jackson, Wis.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Vicky Morris; and his sister-in-law, Emma Highlander.

Friends may call from 4 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St., Bellevue. His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Wayside Temple, Maple Ave., Castalia. Burial will follow in Sand Hill Cemetery.

