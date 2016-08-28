Christine L. Smith

She was born September 8, 1967 in Fremont and had been employed as a waitress at Diana’s Deli in Sandusky and at the former Vanson’s Restaurant in Monroeville. She enjoyed baking, her kids, grandkids and spending time with the whole family.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffery “Smitty” Smith of Monroeville; two daughters, Jamie I. Smith of Monroeville and Stacie R. (Andreas Gonos) Smith of Bellevue; three grandchildren, Riley, Jayden and Petros and Christine is on the way; five siblings, Richard J. (Linda) Brant, Jr. of Perrysburgh, Pamela A. (Steven) Walker of Fremont, Shelly M. (Gilbert) Yeckley, Rick L. (Carol) Brant and Christine’s twin brother Mark A. (Dawn) Brant all of Bellevue; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard J. and Mary C. (Siebert) Brant, Sr. and one sister Barbara A. Millis.\

Friends may call Tuesday, August 30, 2016 from 3-7:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. At the request of the deceased cremation will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family or the Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.