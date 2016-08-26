Testaview (Merideth) Payne

Testaview was born July 31, 1934 in Avery County, NC to the late Teddy and Rosa (Waycaster) Merideth.

She was an avid lover of her family, friends, flowers and taking pictures. One of her greatest joys was playing music and sharing with friends all over the world. She enjoyed writing poetry and songs. Her greatest love of all was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Testaview spent most of her school years in North Carolina but graduated with the class of 1953 in Zanesville, Ohio. She married her husband, Leonard Payne, on April 15,1960. Most of her life was spent being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. People were loved by her "With A Love As Big As The Sky."

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Leonard Payne, 3 children, Lanny (Nancy Klein) Payne of Collins, OH, Darrell (Tracy Artino) Payne of Berlin Heights, OH, Angela (David) Barnett of Berlin Heights, OH, nine grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Wilda (Merideth) Smith of Norwalk, OH and a brother William Merideth of Zanesville, OH.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by three infant grandchildren and many other loving family members.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights. On Monday there will be visitation from 10:00 am until the time of services at 11:00 am at Trinity Temple, at the corner of Arlington Road and St. Rt. 113, Berlin Heights. Brenda Sue Payne will be officiating the services. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Berlin Heights.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or Heartbeat of Sandusky, 3423 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, Ohio 44870.