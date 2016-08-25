James O. Hall

He was born August 28, 1933 in Frog Bottom, Kentucky, to the late Nasby and Ethel (Newel) Hall. Mr. Hall was a railroad worker for the Nickle Plate Railroad Company for many years. He then went to the Rockwell International Company and made parts for NASA. He finished his working career at Durable Mat in Norwalk, Ohio. Mr. Hall was an avid walker and could be seen daily walking the sidewalks towards his favorite stops, Walmart, Drugmart, McDonalds, Wendy’s and IGA. He would brighten everyone’s day at the places with a kind word, smiling face, a laugh, and 2 thumbs up. He will be greatly missed by many.

Mr. Hall is survived by his son and daughter in law, Rick and Cheri Hall of Norwalk, Ohio, by his granddaughter, Nichole Hall, and by his grandson, Randal Hall. He is also survived by his brothers, Woodrow Hall of Vanceburg, Kentucky, Joe Hall and Fred Hall of Marysville, Kentucky, and by his sisters, Betty Haney of Grayson, Kentucky, and Deloris Hall of Vanceburg, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Rubert Hall.

Friends may call on Sunday, August 28, 2016 from 12:00 Noon to 3:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Private graveside services will be held in Hartland Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lefty Grove Baseball League, P.O. Box 918, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.