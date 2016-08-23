Jeffrey L. Van Natta

Jeff was born March 12, 1949 in Fremont, Ohio, to the late Wilbert W. and Mary J. (Blackborn) Van Natta and came to this area in 1985. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy retiring in 1988. He was a member of the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Sandusky, Ohio, the Norwalk Lions Club, and volunteered his time with the Boy Scouts of America.

Jeff retired from Walmart, Norwalk, Ohio, and was a photographer for the Norwalk Reflector, Great Lakes Photography in Tiffin, Ohio, and Darryl Moll Photography, Norwalk, Ohio. He enjoyed running marathons, triathlons and BMX motocross.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Amy (Doreza) Van Natta, of Milan, Ohio, by his children, Carlo G. Van Natta, of Norwalk, Ohio, and Brittany A. Van Natta, of Auburn, Massachusetts, and by his sister, Patricia Owen, of Navarre, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Van Natta in 2007, and by his mother, Mary in 2014.

A memorial luncheon will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Galloway, Sandusky, Ohio. Friends may call on Saturday, August 27, 2016 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Ave., Norwalk, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./