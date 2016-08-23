He was born May 28, 1934 in Webster Springs, West Virginia, to the late Dancil A. and Elsie (Adamy) Henline, and came to this area in 1961 from Morgantown, West Virginia. Don retired from Ford Motor Company in Lorain, Ohio, and was a member of U.A.W. Local #425. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, was a Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan, camping with his late wife, Glenna, and spending time with his children, and grandchildren.

Don is survived by his children, Brenda (Randy) Black of North Port, Florida, Donald M. Henline, Jr. of Norwalk, Ohio, and Mark (Missy) Henline of Norwalk, Ohio, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Delmos Henline of Vermilion, Ohio, Billy Henline of Vermilion, Ohio, Darryl Henline of Pennsylvania, David Henline of Lorain, Ohio, Caroline Carol of Akron, Ohio, and Chesaline Goad of West Virginia.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna in 2008, and by his brother, Denver Henline, and by his sisters, Jackie Spangler, Jessaline Henline, and Jearline Thomas.

Friends may call on Friday, August 26, 2016 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Donald New, Pastor of Trinity Temple, Milan Ohio, will officiate. Interment will be in Collins Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hartland Hospice, 907 West State Street, Fremont, Ohio 43420. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./