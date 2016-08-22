Rebecca L. Halsey

She was born Sept. 21, 1932 in Concho, W.Va., the daughter of Carl and Margaret (Small) Fridley.

She married Jesse Halsey on August 6, 1952 in Clifton Forge, Va.; he preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 2003.

She loved being a housewife, gardening and caring for her flower beds. She enjoyed and excelled at cooking and baking. She loved to shop and play bingo with her friends. She was a very giving person and would do anything she could for anybody and was loved by all who met her. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren, who will miss her dearly.

Rebecca is survived by her two daughters, Sharon (Mike) Carter of Norwalk, Kathy (Joe Heileman) Montgomery of Bellevue; Grandchildren: Kristina Carter, Dustin Carter, Brittany Carter, Bryant Halsey, Brandi Montgomery, and Ty Montgomery; great-grandchildren: Izaac Gibson, Kyla Smith, Sawyer Halsey Kaiden Brown, Jayden Brown, Braeden Brown; two sisters, Geraldine Booth of WV and Janice Anderson of Akron; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Gerald Halsey; brother, William Fridley; and sister, Virginia Barker.

Friends will may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, where a funeral will be held on at 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com.