Jane Baker Cucco

Jane had most recently worked as the Director of the Monroeville Public Library from 2008-2012 and had retired from New London Local School system in 2008 where she had worked as the elementary library aide for more than 20 years. She enjoyed golfing, reading, crafts, and gardening and was a past president of the New London Garden Club. Jane was also active in 4-H, the New London Music Boosters, and Athletic Boosters.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Lawrence Cucco; three children Julie (Brian) Lasher of Galena, Brian (Melanie) Cucco of New London, and Patrick (Patricia) Cucco of Polk; Mother Patricia Leech Baker; sister Ruth (Leon) Bilderback of Gahanna, brothers Jeff (Sharon) Baker of Grafton, and Steven (Maryann) Baker of Chicago; eight grandchildren and her beloved dog Roscoe. She was preceded in death by her father Rudyard Baker in 2012.

A celebration of Jane’s life will be held on September 10, 2016 at the family farm beginning at 2 p.m. A private family burial will take place at Grove Street Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Jane’s memory be directed to the American Cancer society, 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43017, Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, or to your local library.

Eastman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and memories and expressions of sympathy may be expressed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.