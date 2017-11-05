More than 20 reported dead in shooting at Texas church

A witness reported seeing the man walk into First Baptist Church and open fire about 11:30 a.m., KSAT-TV said. He drove away afterward, but authorities say he was either shot by police or killed himself after a short chase.

The exact number of people who were killed and wounded has not been released.

Police were searching the shooter's home for explosive devices, the San Antonio Express News reported. It's unclear where the home is.

"I would say it's up there around 20-plus, I'm not sure," Wilson County Commissioner Paul Pheil told the Express News.

A 2-year-old was among the victims, KENS-TV reported.

A church pastor's 14-year-old daughter was among those killed, ABC News reported.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy said his daughter Annabelle "was one very beautiful special child." While he is usually at the church on Sundays, he was in Oklahoma the morning the shooting happened.

A 6-year-old boy named Rylan was shot four times at the church and was in surgery, CBS News reported.

Sutherland Springs is a rural community of about 400 people.

The gunman drove north into Guadalupe County before he was reported dead, Guadalupe County sheriff's office spokesman Robert Murphy told CNN.

At least six helicopters helped transport the victims. Neighbors say about 50 people usually attend services at the church.

A spokeswoman say the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sending special agents from field offices in Houston and San Antonio to investigate the shooting.

San Antonio Rep. William Hurd tweeted his condolences.

Gov. Greg Abbott was traveling to Sutherland Springs to meet with victims' families and officials.

At the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, executive director Josh Horwitz noted that only about a month has passed since the Las Vegas massacre.

"We went through the worst mass shooting in modern American history just over a month ago. Politicians offered their 'thoughts and prayers' tweets....This uniquely American cycle must stop. Americans are slain in their houses of prayer and all their elected officials will offer is prayer. We must do more."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

