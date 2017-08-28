Locals asked to help victims

Answering the Call Together (ACT) is taking its mobile kitchen to the Houston area to deliver emergency food and water. The Christian-based mission group is leaving Wednesday morning.

If anyone would like to donate cases of water, peanut butter and jelly, fruit cups and small bags of chips for individual lunches or money, you can drop them off today and Tuesday at 46 Firelands Blvd. in Norwalk. Checks can be made to ACT or you can donate online at http://answeringthecalltogether.com/home. ACT can acceptation donations until about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If you have any questions, call 419-706-8656.

“Donations are pouring in,” said executive director Dave Wallace, who is going to the Houston area with three ACT volunteers. “We are excited to go down and help these people.”

Wallace said ACT is in a unique position to take the food truck and park it in whatever space is available to feed people. ACT will be buying hot dogs and hamburgers.

Maj. Leonard Boynton of The Salvation Army in Norwalk is asking the public to consider financial donations to support its response to Hurricane Harvey.

“In Norwalk, we do not expect to be collecting in-kind donations. Nor do we expect to be sending staff or disaster volunteers from Norwalk at this time,” he said.

Huron County residents have several options in financially supporting the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts by The Salvation Army.

You can go online at helpsalvationarmy.org, donate via phone by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY , mail checks to: The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1959 Atlanta, GA 30301; or to receive a donation link via text: text “STORM” to 51555. All checks need to be designated “Hurricane Harvey.”

The Firelands office the American Red Cross directed the Reflector to the 800-number (1-800-733-2767). Laura Keefer, of the Lake Erie/Heartland chapter in Wooster, couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.

The New Haven, Conn.-based Knights of Columbus sent out an email requesting the public consider donating to help Hurricane Harvey victims who are “suffering such devastation.”

"Many people in the Gulf Coast of Texas are reeling from the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey this weekend. Thousands have evacuated their homes, many of which have been damaged or destroyed. The recovery process is going to be a long and painful one and your support is urgently needed,” Knights officials said in a prepared statement.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go directly to relief efforts.

“This includes providing immediate needs such as food, clean water, shelter and other necessities. God bless you for your support,” the Knights said.

The national Knights of Columbus address is: 1 Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT 06510.

The Salvation Army is responding to Hurricane Harvey by:

• Deploying 42 mobile kitchens and two field kitchens to Texas. In addition to the units already based in Texas, mobile kitchens from Arkansas and Oklahoma were sent to the region over the weekend. Each mobile kitchen can serve an average of 1,500 meals per day.

• Staging emergency supplies such as clean-up kits, water and food at its 100,000-square-foot disaster center in Arlington, Texas and at points closer to the coast.

• Working closely with local and state emergency management officials and non-profit partner organizations such as Americares (which is providing bottled water) and Midwest Food Bank (which is providing food boxes).

• Positioning disaster leadership teams in San Antonio, Galveston/Texas City, Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas.

• Preparing units in Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states to respond to potential flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

• Staffing the Texas State Operations Center in Austin, Texas and the FEMA National Response Coordination Center in Washington.