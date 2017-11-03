Rachel Brown and the Beatnik Playboys does first Norwalk gig

The bass player told them his daughter lives in Norwalk.

Where? Sycamore Drive. Wow! What a small world. That’s the Kimberlys’ block.

So they rented the Expo Hall at the Huron County Fairgrounds and made the concert a block party for Sycamore Drive residents. Neighbors, friends, and relatives were invited to enjoy a pot luck dinner and concert.

About 100 people came out to eat, dance, and become new fans of this fun band.

The Rachel Brown and the Beatnik Playboys website is www.rachelandthebeatnikplayboys.com.