logo

no avatar
music

Rachel Brown and the Beatnik Playboys does first Norwalk gig

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Nov 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM

When Norwalk residents Jeff and Barbara Kimberly won a free concert by Rachel Brown and the Beatnik Playboys after donating to their Kickstarter campaign, they told the band they were bringing them to Norwalk.

The bass player told them his daughter lives in Norwalk.

Where? Sycamore Drive. Wow! What a small world. That’s the Kimberlys’ block.

So they rented the Expo Hall at the Huron County Fairgrounds and made the concert a block party for Sycamore Drive residents. Neighbors, friends, and relatives were invited to enjoy a pot luck dinner and concert.

About 100 people came out to eat, dance, and become new fans of this fun band.

The Rachel Brown and the Beatnik Playboys website is www.rachelandthebeatnikplayboys.com.

Recommended for You