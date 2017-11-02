T&C to open season with 'Star Spangled Revue'

“Star Spangled Revue” is presented by the music department of Cedarville University. The 27-member stage band is one of Ohio’s leading collegiate award-winning ensembles.

The director, Chet “Doc” Jenkins, promises a variety show packed with popular swing-era music, some of which will feature some Andrews Sisters routines. Jenkins will be featured on the clarinet in “Begin the Beguine” while the vocal and instrumental ensembles back him. The veterans and active military in the audience will be recognized with “The Armed Forces Medley” and an audience sing-a-long of “God Bless America.”

A special tribute to deceased Huron City Schools kindergarten teacher and T & C board member, Catherine Hines, will be highlighted with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” performed by student Kelsey DePree of Midland, Michigan. Hines, an avid supporter of the musical and theatrical arts in the four-counties region, died recently.

Tickets are on sale to the general public at $15 each, but are free to all veterans and active military if they order them no later than by 5 p.m. Wednesday by calling 419-668-0637. V.I.P. tickets remain available, however wheelchair space is nearly sold out.

The box office will open at 2:15 p.m. the day of the show and the doors will open for seating at 2:30. All seating is assigned and reserved. The show is family-friendly. The venue is located at 325 Ohio St., Huron.

The next event in the concert series is “Christmas Glorious” presented by Walsh University and scheduled for 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at St. Mary Church in Norwalk. This event is T & C’s contribution to the Norwalk bicentennial.

Tickets are $12 in advance or at the door with V.I.P. tickets now limited due to advance sales. Call 419-668-0637 for information, directions and orders.