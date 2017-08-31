Firelands Symphony Orchestra to play at Paper Moon Vineyards

Wine and food will be available for purchase starting at 4 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6. Paper Moon Vineyards is located at 2008 State Road (Ohio 60), Vermilion. The rain venue is Vermilion High School, 1250 Sanford St., Vermilion. Check www.firelandssymphonyorchestra.com for updates.

Donato will sing “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Jump, Jive and Wail,” “That’s Amore” and “God Bless the USA.”

“I embrace audiences worldwide with a love and passion as if they were family and friends in the living room of my home – a real family reunion,” he said.

The Firelands Symphony Orchestra will be led by conductor Carl Topilow, who is celebrating his 10th anniversary with the ensemble. This year’s concert is full of fun songs that will have you singing along. You’ll hear many patriotic favorites such as “The Star Spangled Banner” and “American Salute.” The orchestra also is performing some theme songs from the “Spider-Man” and James Bond movies. Topilow will play clarinet for the Gershwin medley.