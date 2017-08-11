Willard Hope Fest featuring Unspoken and Ryan Stevenson

The 10th annual Hopefest in downtown Willard will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13 with music beginning at 5 p.m. The event will start at 3 p.m. with kids’ games, informational booths, and other activities. This is a free concert! Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket, as the concert is held outside in downtown Willard.

Unspoken started when struggling drug and alcohol addict, Chad Mattson, decided to go on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic to rebuild his relationship with God. It was there that he came to know Christ in a powerful way. It was in the Dominican Republic that he also met Mike Gomez, and Unspoken soon came into fruition, recording such hit songs as: Call it Grace, Higher, Start a Fire, Good Fight, Lift My Life Up, Who You Are, and their current hit The Cure.

The strong bond that seems to turn Unspoken listeners into fans as it turns out, isn’t about the music alone. Instead it’s about their willingness to take the stage together night after night, and put their hearts and lives on display, with a raw and engaging honesty. An honesty expressed in conversation and song. In a word, the band says, the connection they have with their audience is about “transparency”.

Also performing at Hope Fest is Ryan Stevenson, who had one of the top Christian songs last year with the “Eye of the Storm.” Ryan has embraced the idea that some of the most profound moments of worship emerge not from mountain-top experiences, but from difficult, perhaps even catastrophic circumstances. After college in 2003, Stevenson moved to Boise, Idaho where he continued writing songs. He lead worship, and performed in small venues, all the while working as a front line paramedic.

While serving as a paramedic, a lady that he revived from a lightning strike actually help pay his way into the studio, which allowed him to produce an album that caused Toby Mac to discover him. Ryan helped co-write Toby Mac’s hit “Speak Life”. His other hits include: Human Side, All Yours, Holding Nothing Back, and his latest release that is currently the No. 3 song in Christian radio - The Gospel.

For more info please visit www.willardhopefest.com. For any questions please call the Hope Center at 419-935-8900 or info@willardhopecenter.com. In case of inclement weather the concert will be held at the Willard High School.