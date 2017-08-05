Willard to host free dueling piano show

The concert will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the stage adjacent to the Depot building.

The crowd favorite brings non-stop audience participation and fun. You help dictate their show as they play songs at your request.

Known for conducting a vibrant stage presence in a professional manor, “T” and Rich have years of experience performing dueling piano shows. They got their start performing in Cleveland and have been perfecting their style ever since. They began performing together in 1999 and play at various events around the area.

Concessions will be available. Concert-goers also can bring a picnic basket and utilize one of the covered picnic tables.

In the event of rain or other inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors at the Depot building.

The Concerts in the Park series is presented by Pepperidge Farm and the City of Willard Recreation Department.