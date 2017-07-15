Logan Wells and Billy Fischer to perform for concert in the park series

They cover a variety of genres from oldies, classic rock, country, to your favorite pop hit from today. The free concert will take place on the showmobile stage located behind the Depot building in the park.

Wells has been performing professionally for more than 24 years and has recorded her own songs. She performed with country singer Brad Paisley and has headlined her own sold-out productions at the Sandusky State Theatre. Fischer is a talented vocal impressionist.

In the event of rain or other inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors at the Depot building, which is adjacent to the regular concert area.

The concert series is presented by Pepperidge Farm and the City of Willard Recreation Department. Every Tuesday night through Aug. 15, a different group or performer plays, and the music styles can range from bluegrass to rock to classical to folk.