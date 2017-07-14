Summer pops concert features irelands Symphony Orchestra, Emily Keener and NHS band

This year the event will take place Aug. 27 at Veterans Memorial Lake Park in Norwalk. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Firelands Symphony Orchestra will delight the community with patriotic favorites: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “American Salute,” and Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”

The guest artist is Emily Keener, local hometown singer and songwriter from Wakeman who is noted for her journey on NBC’s “The Voice.” Keener, who started playing guitar when she was 11 years old, will perform “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “The Boxer,” “Lilac Wine” and a few other select songs with the full orchestra.

The Norwalk High School band will also be joining the orchestra at this special event to celebrate the Norwalk Bicentennial. NHS band director Will Kish will lead 115 students as they perform for everyone’s pleasure.

Guests are invited to arrive early, bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy the picturesque surroundings of the reservoir. There will be food, beer, wine and pop available for sale. In case of rain, the event will move to the Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center, located at 350 Shady Lane, Norwalk. For more information, visit the FSO website at www.FirelandsSymphony.com.