Middle Bass Island Music Festival set for Saturday

Lake Erie Islands Conservancy, Miller Boat Line, Maple City Ice and The Press House is hosting the Middle Bass Island Music Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the winery on Middle Bass Island.

The event includes free admission.

Those interested in attending can ride Miller Ferry from Catawba Island or the Sonny S from South Bass to join in the fun.

The newly renovated winery patio will be filled with the sound of music by local musicians that include The Island Band, Rock N Roll Stew, North Coast Goats and 100 Mile Haul.

Rosie’s Chef On the Go and Maple City Ice are partnering on concessions. While on the island, take a moment to tour the winery museum, showcasing the history of Lonz Winery, learn about the Lake Erie Island Conservancy, visit one of the best marinas on Lake Erie, walk the trails, and enjoy a relaxing family day.

The Lake Erie Islands Conservancy encourages conservation and protection of natural and agricultural lands in the Lake Erie Islands for the benefit of future generation.

For more information and Miller Ferry schedules, visit www.millerferry.com/events.