Ribtickler Band to perform Tuesday in Willard

Come out to the free concert from 7 to 9 p.m. at the showmobile located behind the depot building in the park. The talented band can play music for any occasion. They perform a variety of tunes including swing, Dixieland, Latin, polka, waltz, 50’s through 70’s, patriotic, country, and more. This is a performance sure to get your foot tapping and one you do not want to miss.

The original Ribtickler band formed in 1966 and has been entertaining ever since. Although none of the original musicians remain, the name, red vests, and happy music have gone on for the pleasure of countless music lovers throughout the north central Ohio area. The band consists of multi-talented musicians playing various instruments including saxophone, clarinet, trumpet, trombone, harmonica, keyboards, baritone saxophone, drums, tuba, fiddle, and banjo. The combination of these instruments will create an extraordinary performance.

No need to worry about dinner, as concessions will be available. If you prefer, you can bring a picnic basket and utilize one of the covered picnic tables.

In the event of rain or other inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors at the depot building, which is adjacent to the regular concert area.

The Concerts in the Park series is presented by Pepperidge Farm and the City of Willard Recreation Department. Every Tuesday night through

Aug. 15, a different group or performer plays, and the music styles can range from bluegrass to rock to classical to folk.