Square dancing, glow dance party added to Imagine Norwalk's event

The event will run from 5:30 to 11:03 p.m.

Surh Family Park will feature activities and booths for all to enjoy from a lip sync contest and face painting to the Girl Scouts, Humane Society, and more vendors, including Ward's Wieners next to Patina 46. Pohl Park will host a water painting workshops from Firelands Art League and WLKR will broadcast the event live.

As a special treat, Yoga with Keelie "Glow Party" will also take place downtown with a dance party afterward at square dancing on Main Street begins at 5 p.m.

Below is the schedule for Friday’s event organized by The Norwalk Area Arts Council. More vendors, musicians and activities may be added before it starts.

* 5 p.m.: Ben Holida at When Pigs Fly

* 5:30 p.m.: Music from J at Amez Boutique

* 5:30 p.m.: Chris Castle at Gaymont Nursing Home at CLI

* 6 p.m. Luther Trammell, featuring Antique Cars at the Norwalk Theater

* 6 p.m.: First Baptist Church will feature open skate time with food

* 6 p.m.: Jay Guerrero at Berry's St Charles Place

* 6 p.m.: Great Grandpa Beebe at Bohemian Wrapsody

* 6 p.m.: Carlyle Smith Freight House Pub & Grill

* 6:30 p.m.: Sid Jordan at Patina 46

* 6:30 p.m. Keaton Rood at One Little Blessing

* 7 p.m.: Dylan Natole at Stuck Tattoo Gallery

* 9 p.m.: Dancing in the Streets on West Main Street