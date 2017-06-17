Toby Keith to headline Bash on the Bay Country Music Fest

On Aug. 31, COPS Productions, in conjunction with the Put-in-Bay Port Authority will host its first-ever Bash on the Bay Country Music Fest featuring music mega-star Toby Keith. The performance is a part of Toby Keith’s 2017 Interstates and Tailgates tour, presented by Ford F-Series.

The festival will take place at the Put-in-Bay Airport after the annual Put-in-Bay Road Races, Aug. 28 to 30. Gates will open at 3 p.m. Four additional bands will play before Keith takes the stage.

“To get a world-renowned performer such as Toby Keith at our Bash on the Bay is incredible,” stated Tim Niese, festival organizer and local businessperson. “This will be unlike anything else this island has ever seen.”

Tickets for the festival concert go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, June 19 through Etix.com.

Miller Ferry and Jet Express will provide late night boat service to and from Put-in-Bay. Limited car parking will be available and there will be ample parking for golf carts at the airport. After the event taxis and the downtown bus will be staged at the north end of the runway to transport concert attendee’s downtown. Numerous food trucks will be on site with all sorts of menu choices.

Overnight packages which include concert tickets will be offered by Islander Inn, Grand Islander Hotel, and Bayshore Resort. Additional concert information can be found at BashontheBay.com.

Information on Put-in-Bay and other area attractions and lodging is available at SHORESandISLANDS.com.

The familiar maxim of the triple threat – singer, songwriter, and entertainer – doesn't begin to cover it for Toby Keith, one of the modern era's most complete self-directed hit makers. From the moment Toby's debut single "Should've Been A Cowboy" shot up the charts to become his first No. 1, the engine driving everything else has been the music. He writes it. He arranges and produces it. And he releases it on his own record label, Show Dog Nashville.

At the core is his songwriting, as recognized in his 2015 induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in New York City. The Nashville Songwriters Association International named him Songwriter/Artist of the Decade and he is a three-time BMI Country Songwriter/Artist of the Year. His songs have received more than 90 million BMI performances on commercial radio stations worldwide. Keith's albums have sold more than 40 million copies. His tours have drawn more than a million fans each year for more than a decade straight, with recent expansion into Europe and Australia.

The awards are too numerous to count and include Artist of the Decade nods from Billboard and the American Country Awards, as well as the ACM's Career Achievement honor. A singer’s singer, he was a last minute illness stand-in for the late Merle Haggard a few years back and responded to Merle's query about which of the legend's songs Keith knew and could cover with, "All of 'em." And there have been some unexpected highlights along the way as well, including country's most impactful viral event ever, "Red Solo Cup," the video for which has received more than 40 million views and was named ACM Video of the Year . Toby's most rewarding experiences, however, have come from giving back locally, nationally and abroad. His golf classics fund the Toby Keith Foundation and OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for families of children dealing with critical illnesses. His 11 USO Tours to date have been recognized with the Spirit of the USO Award (2014). And when a tornado ravaged his hometown, Toby Keith was the face of the community and helped shoulder the cleanup with the 2013 OK Twister Relief Concert.

Triple threat? How about singer, songwriter, musician, producer, entertainer, humanitarian, Oklahoman and patriot. He is currently in the studio, writing and producing new music which will follow the successful and acclaimed 2015 album 35 mph Town.