Quantico Marine Corps bands perform for Edison students

Edison High School student-musicians experienced a variety of musical genres Thursday morning when the Quantico (Va.) Marine Corps Band performed for them. The performances happened inside the Firelands Regional Medical Center Fieldhouse at the EHS stadium.

Staff Sgt. Justin Holroyd, a trombonist, said the band tours “fairly often.” Most recently the musicians were doing gigs in the Cleveland area and after the Edison performance, were going to play in the Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center at Norwalk High School.

“The band goes to New York every year; the band goes to Cleveland every year,” Holroyd.

The Edison students heard four ensembles perform: A brass quintet, woodwind quintet, Dixieland band and rock band.

The brass quintet first performed “Scherzo” by John Cheetham, “El Capitan,” a march written by John Philip Sousa, and “Blue Skies” by Irving Berlin. The woodwind quintet played three of seven movements from a classic Latin dance composition.

The Dixieland band started with the Sousaphone player doing a funky bass line before the rest of the brass and woodwinds blasted into the opening licks from “Chameleon” by Maynard Ferguson.

“Sometimes we call it the party band,” said Holroyd, who plays trombone in the Dixieland and rock bands.

The Dixieland band also played “Faith” by Wonder and Ariana Grande before ending a three-song set with “When the Saints Go Marching In.” The Marines also sang the first two verses of “When the Saints.”

Next up was the rock band, which performed Wonder’s “Superstition.” Sgt. Jordan Snow, snare drummer in the previous ensemble, sang. The funk tune got the Edison students to their feet and they danced and waved their hands.

The band concluded the one-hour performance with Brown’s “I Feel Good.”

Edison Local Schools Superintendent Tom Roth, who enjoyed the performance, said it might help the students realize that being a full-time musician is a career possibility.

“It shows the kids what hard work and perseverance can do,” he added. “What a great band to hear this morning. I’m kinda speechless.”