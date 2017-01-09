U2 to visit Cleveland on The Joshua Tree Tour this summer

The band will appear July 1 at FirstEnergy Stadium, Live Nation announced Monday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17.

The tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s The Joshua Tree album and each show will include a performance of album in its entirety, with support from one of a number of special guests including Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic and The Lumineers in North America and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Europe.

The Joshua Tree was released in March 1987 and featured hit singles “With Or Without You,” “I

Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Where The Streets Have No Name.” It was the band’s first No. 1 album in the U.S.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit www.u2.com or www.livenation.com.

