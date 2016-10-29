Willard grad performs concert with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Musicians

The Willard native is even now the co-founder of an ensemble known as the Brass Roots. He also serves as the group’s director of operations.

He is one of four trumpet players in the 13-piece brass ensemble, which bills itself as “a collection of Western Pennsylvania's finest brass musicians (which) is committed to translating the experience of the symphony hall to the more intimate setting of chamber music through dynamic musicianship and innovative programming.”

The group originates out of Carnegie-Mellon University where Gardner is currently employed full-time. It performs mostly at East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, often at morning service.

Gardener, along with the other members of the Brass Roots, performed recently in a free concert at East Liberty, called “A Brass Spectacular!”

The Brass Roots musicians played with the illustrious Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The PSO is currently on strike, and is performing various events around Pittsburgh to demonstrate its dedication to the community during contract negotiations.

Other orchestras, musicians and ensembles have joined the PSO to express solidarity with their strike. Musicians from other groups also performed at the concert, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, Dallas Symphony, and National Symphony Orchestra Brass Sections.

The performance at East Liberty, one of the largest cathedral buildings in the city, drew a large crowd. The seats filled and left standing room only. The concert also was streamed live on the Musicians of the PSO Facebook page.