Rolling Stones announce first new studio album in over a decade, ‘Blue & Lonesome’

“Blue & Lonesome” will feature classics and obscurities by American blues artists including Little Walter, Magic Sam, Little Johnny Taylor, Willie Dixon and others.

Produced by the Stones’ longtime studio collaborator Don Was along with the Glimmer Twins (the pseudonym for Jagger and Richards), the album was recorded in three days at British Grove Studios in West London, not too far from where the band got its start over 50 years ago.

Longtime blues ally Eric Clapton appears on two songs, and drummer Jim Keltner bangs on one. They joined Jagger, Richards, Watts, guitarist Ronnie Wood and touring members Darryl Jones (bass) and keyboardists Chuck Leavell and Matt Clifford. It will come out on Dec. 2 through Interscope Records.

“Blue & Lonesome” will be the first studio album since “A Bigger Bang” was issued in 2005. The original work draws from blues songs recorded mostly in the 1950s — music that as teenagers Jagger and Richards bonded over when trying to figure out their sound.

The album will be issued on multiple formats including digital download and what is described in the press release as “double heavyweight vinyl in a gatefold sleeve with album download card and “deluxe edition including CD album, 75-page mini-book about the making of the album and band postcard prints.”

The track listing for “Blue & Lonesome,” with brief notes provided by the Rolling Stones.

“Just Your Fool” (Original written and recorded in 1960 by Little Walter).

“Commit a Crime” (Original written and recorded in 1966 by Howlin’ Wolf, a.k.a. Chester Burnett).

“Blue & Lonesome” (Original written and recorded in 1959 by Little Walter).

“All of Your Love’ (Original written and recorded in 1967 by Magic Sam, a.k.a. Samuel Maghett).

“I Gotta Go” (Original written and recorded in 1955 by Little Walter)

“Everybody Knows About My Good Thing” (Original recorded in 1971 by Little Johnny Taylor, composed by Miles Grayson & Lermon Horton)

“Ride ‘Em on Down” (Original written and recorded in 1955 by Eddie Taylor)

“Hate to See You Go” (Original written and recorded in 1955 by Little Walter)

“Hoo Doo Blues” (Original recorded in 1958 by Lightnin’ Slim, composed by Otis Hicks & Jerry West)

“Little Rain” (Original recorded in 1957 by Jimmy Reed, composed by Ewart.G. Abner Jr. and Jimmy Reed)

“Just Like I Treat You” (Original written by Willie Dixon and recorded by Howlin’ Wolf in December 1961)

“I Can’t Quit You Baby” (Original written by Willie Dixon and recorded by Otis Rush in 1956)

———

©2016 Los Angeles Times

Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.