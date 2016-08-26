Paisley Park likely to open for public tours in October

"Opening Paisley Park is something that Prince always wanted to do and was actively working on," Tyka Nelson, Prince's sister, said in a statement. "Only a few hundred people have had the rare opportunity to tour the estate during his lifetime. Now, fans from around the world will be able to experience Prince's world for the first time as we open the doors to this incredible place."

Prince's estate is partnering with Graceland Holdings LLC, which has been involved with the operation of Graceland, Presley's home in Memphis, since 1982.

Paisley Park, a 65,000-square-foot complex on just over 9 acres in Chanhassen, opened in 1987 at a cost of $10 million. It contains recording studios and a soundstage that was formerly rented to other artists. Barry Manilow, Steve Miller and the Bee Gees are among the acts who rehearsed in the soundstage; videos, commercials and Prince's 1990 "Graffiti Bridge" movie were shot in that space, too. The studios were also used by the Replacements, Paula Abdul and others. Prince maintained an apartment in Paisley; it is uncertain whether the living quarters will be part of the tour.

The estate is seeking permission from the city of Chanhassen to use Paisley as a museum, an occasional recording studio and a concert venue. No musical events are expected to take place before March 2017.

According to an Aug. 19 proposal to the city, there will be no additional construction for Paisley. But plans call for 40 to 50 more parking spaces to the east end of the current lot. Graceland is providing the initial funds for improvements and operating costs. Onsite lodging could be developed in the future, according to the business plan, though a spokesman said it is premature to discuss details.

The proposal says that 70-minute tours will cost $38.50, with $100 for the VIP tours. Each tour could accommodate up to 30 guests. The plan predicts 1,500 to 2,000 visitors on peak days. The tour is expected to take visitors to recording studios and rehearsal spaces and showcase Prince memorabilia, including his Oscar, Grammys and photos from the various years.

The proposal also says that Paisley Park will be available for special recording sessions and concerts in the soundstage.

Plan preceded death

Prince's body was found in an elevator at Paisley Park on April 21. He died of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl. A criminal investigation is under way.

The museum was in the works before Prince's death, according to sources who worked at Paisley Park.

Tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. on Friday for tours starting Oct. 6. For tickets and information, go to OfficialPaisleyPark.com. Tickets must be purchased online; there will be no tickets for sale at Paisley, according to the business proposal. In the Prince tradition, only vegetarian food will be sold at Paisley Park.

"The estate is working with the family to form an advisory council who will provide valuable input on the entire experience," Bremer Trust president Craig Ordal said.

Bremer is the court-appointed special administrator overseeing Prince's estate pending a distribution to his heirs. Prince apparently didn't leave a will, so it's up to Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide to determine the rock star's heirs.

Chanhassen got a taste of the allure of a museum in the weeks after Prince's death, as thousands visited Paisley Park to pay their respects. Those visitors boosted sales at local businesses, said Mayor Denny Laufenburger.

The city's Planning Commission will review and vote on the museum application on Sept. 20. If approved, the plan would go before the City Council for a final OK at a special meeting on Oct. 3.

"City staff has been in discussion with the folks at Bremer Trust, as well as the management company that will be conducting this," Laufenburger said. "If the [management company does] what they've told us that they will do, then we anticipate that there will be no complications."

If Paisley Park opens as a museum as announced, it will coincide with an official Prince tribute concert planned by the estate for Oct. 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. No details for the concert have been released. Mint Condition is the only act that lists the concert on its official itinerary.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Staff writers Dan Browning, Emma Nelson, Beatrice Dupuy and Chris Riemenschneider contributed to this story.

———

©2016 the Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Visit the Star Tribune (Minneapolis) at www.startribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.