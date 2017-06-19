logo

Milan

Milan Library offers 'Moving Pictures' film series

• Today at 10:00 AM

MILAN — The Milan Public Library invites community film lovers to “Moving Pictures,” a film series featuring thematically challenging narrative and documentary films on select Monday nights (June 19, July 10, 24, 31) this summer, starting at 5:30 p.m., in the Milan community room. These film showings are free and open to the public.

Topics covered include dealing with the terminal illness of a loved one (”A Monster Calls,” June 19), seed extinction and the plight of seed keepers (”Seed: The Untold Story,” July 10), the end of anti-miscegenation laws (”Loving,” July 24), and the struggle for universal education for women around the globe (”Girl Rising,” July 31).

Find descriptions of all four films, along with trailers and specific showtime information, on the library website’s Moving Pictures page: http://bit.ly/mbldmovingpictures.

