Fiery Fun planned for 40th Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire

That's because track president Bill Bader, Jr. has taken a no-holds-barred approach to designing this year's event to ensure that it's bigger, better and more boisterous than ever.

Among the performers hand-picked because of their popularity are Funny Car drivers John Force, Del Worsham, Ron Capps, Robert Hight, Cruz Pedregon, Tim Wilkerson, Dale Creasy, Jr. and Jack Wyatt, and they'll pair up to power down track at well over 300 mph.

"This year's Funny Car line-up is probably the strongest in Night Under Fire history," said Bader, Jr. "One day, when asked to recount the events of August 12, 2017, it will be said that the 40th Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire at Summit Motorsports Park was the greatest single night in drag racing history!"

Bringing even more heat will be Chris Darnell and his Shockwave triple jet engine-powered truck; Sarah Edwards, Scotty Heat, Robert Albertson, Lou Pereira and their jet engine-powered dragsters and Rich Hanna, Ken Hall and their jet engine-powered Funny Cars.

Jim Brewer will go nose-up in his Peacemaker wheelstander, and the Nostalgia Drag Racing League's Pro 7.0 category and ScottRod's AA/Gas vehicles will round out the action. It will all be capped off with a $100,000 fireworks display shot from multiple locations over the park as patriotic music plays.

"As part of the 40th Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire celebration, this year's signature fireworks show will include more shells, new firing locations and never-before-seen special effects," said Bader, Jr. "It's going to be a blast, literally! As always, our goal is to leave fans amazed, awestruck and wanting more."

Various ticket levels are available from $15 to $199, but fans are encouraged to get their tickets now.