Torrence, Beckman, Butner & Tonglet notch victories Sunday at Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Jack Beckman (Top Fuel), Bo Butner (Pro Stock) and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were also winners in their respective categories at the 12th of 24 events on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Torrence secured his career-best fourth victory of the season with a 3.743-second pass at 331.45 mph in his Capco Contractors dragster to defeat Doug Kalitta on a holeshot after he ran a 3.736 at 331.36 in his Mac Tools dragster. Torrence emerged victorious for the first time since Englishtown, and has now reached six final rounds on the season, with all six coming over the past eight events.

“I knew I left good on the tree but I could tell it would just be a coin toss who got it and fortunately I was able to come out ahead,” Torrence said. “It’s been a great season so far and we are hoping to keep this momentum going. We just need to keep our head down and work hard so that we can reach our goals as a team.”

Torrence qualified third and defeated Troy Coughlin Jr., Clay Millican and Brittany Force on the way to victory. Kalitta knocked off Troy Buff, Tony Schumacher and Leah Pritchett before reaching his second final round appearance of the season.

Torrence remained atop the points standings with the victory and Leah Pritchett is second in the standings after a semifinal appearance.

Beckman earned his 26th career victory and second of the season with a 4.073 pass at 311.85 in his Infinite Hero Foundation Dodge Charger R/T during the final round to defeat Robert Hight who ran a 6.673 at 98.53 in his Auto Club of Southern California Chevrolet Camaro SS. This was Beckman’s first win since Englishtown, and his third consecutive final round appearance this season.

“We were consistently a bit off this weekend, but we are definitely happy to earn the victory this weekend,” Beckman said. “Now that we are getting down the track consistently, it keeps our opponents honest and that is definitely a formula we will continue to use for the rest of the season.”

Beckman qualified ninth and defeated Cruz Pedregon, Matt Hagan and Tommy Johnson Jr. before reaching his third final round of the season. Hight reached his second final round of the season after defeating Jim Campbell, Alexis DeJoria and Bob Tasca III.

Beckman remains in third place in the points standings behind teammatesRon Capps and Matt Hagan, who both fell in the quarterfinals.

Points leader Butner secured the victory in Pro Stock after driving to a 6.601 at 210.50 in his Jim Butner’s Auto Chevy Camaro to knock off Greg Anderson on a holeshot after running a 6.581 at 210.87 in his Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro. Butner now has three victories on the year as he notched his first win since Atlanta.

“Today was a great day, we made four pretty consistent runs and my car was good when it needed to be,” Butner said. “It’s one thing to have a good car, but we also had a lot of things go our way to get those win lights today.”

Butner had the second-best qualifying time and defeated Val Smeland, Vincent Nobile and John Gaydosh en route to his fifth final round of 2017. Anderson earned his sixth final round appearance of the season by defeating Mark Hogan, Allen Johnson and Jason Line.

Butner added to his lead in the points standings, becoming the first three race winner in the Pro Stock category this season. Anderson remains in second place with his fourth runner-up appearance of the year.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Tonglet emerged victorious with a 6.824 at 195.76 in his Nitro Fish Racing Suzuki to defeat Matt Smith’s pass of 6.882 at 195.31 in his Victory Polaris Magnum. Tonglet notched his 13th career victory and third of the season.

“I didn’t see any win lights throughout qualifying, but seeing them on Sunday is what matters and we are happy with the results,” Tonglet said. “This is huge for us and our position in the points standings, so getting as many wins as possible is definitely our goal.”

Tonglet has now reached three final rounds in five events this season, winning all three of those appearances. He defeated Melissa Surber, Steve Johnson and Hector Arana Jr. before the final round. Smith took on Joe DeSantis, Mike Berry and Scott Pollacheck before reaching his first final round of the season.

Tonglet jumped to first in the Pro Stock Motorcycle points standings and Eddie Krawiec fell to second after falling in the first round.

The 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season continues with the Fallen Patriots NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by K&N Filters at Route 66 Raceway July 6-9.

RESULTS

Final finish order (1-16) at the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. The race is the 12th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Leah Pritchett; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Terry McMillen; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Tony Schumacher; 8. Antron Brown; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Dom Lagana; 11. Pat Dakin; 12. Mike Salinas; 13. Ike Maier; 14. Troy Buff; 15. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 16. Scott Palmer.

FUNNY CAR:

1. Jack Beckman; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 5. Ron Capps; 6. John Force; 7. Matt Hagan; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. J.R. Todd; 10. Jim Campbell; 11. Cruz Pedregon; 12. Del Worsham; 13. Jonnie Lindberg; 14. Jeff Diehl; 15. Dale Creasy Jr.; 16. Tim Wilkerson.

PRO STOCK:

1. Bo Butner; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Jason Line; 4. John Gaydosh Jr; 5. Tanner Gray; 6. Vincent Nobile; 7. Jeg Coughlin; 8. Allen Johnson; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Chris McGaha; 11. Alex Laughlin; 12. Val Smeland; 13. Mark Hogan; 14. Drew Skillman; 15. Kenny Delco; 16. Alan Prusiensky.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

1. LE Tonglet; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Hector Arana Jr; 4. Scotty Pollacheck; 5. Joey Gladstone; 6. Mike Berry; 7. Andrew Hines; 8. Steve Johnson; 9. Chip Ellis; 10. Eddie Krawiec; 11. Karen Stoffer; 12. Cory Reed; 13. Joe DeSantis; 14. Angelle Sampey; 15. Melissa Surber; 16. Angie Smith.

NORWALK, Ohio — Sunday's final results from the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. The race is the 12th of 24 in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 3.743 seconds, 331.45 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 3.736 seconds, 331.36 mph.

Funny Car — Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 4.073, 311.85 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 6.673, 98.53.

Pro Stock — Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.601, 210.50 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.581, 210.87.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.824, 195.76 def. Matt Smith, Victory, 6.882, 195.31.

Pro Modified — Shane Molinari, Pontiac Firebird, 5.779, 257.09 def. Troy Coughlin, Chevy Corvette, 11.743, 69.91.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Jackie Fricke, 23.867, 50.02 def. Chris Demke, Broke.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Andy Bohl, Ford Mustang, 5.631, 248.93 def. Chris Foster, Mustang, 14.250, 59.11.

Competition Eliminator — Bruno Massel, Chevy Cobalt, 7.472, 143.49 def. Larry Morgan, Dodge Neon, Foul - Red Light.

Super Stock — Nick Folk, Chevy Cobalt, 9.963, 108.18 def. Zack Running, Olds Cutlass, Foul - Red Light.

Stock Eliminator — Jeff Strickland, Camaro, 9.942, 102.86 def. Jim Boburka, Camaro, 11.269, 114.61.

Factory Stock Showdown — Charles Watson, Ford Mustang, 8.190, 165.25 def. Kevin Skinner, Mustang, 10.539, 112.02.

Super Comp — Nick Folk, Dragster, 8.925, 165.46 def. Tony Helms, Dragster, 8.888, 179.09.

Super Gas — Rob Kropfeld, Chevy Vega, 27.914, 67.57 def. Trevor Larson, Chevy Corvette, Foul - Red Light.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com — Jeffrey Barker, Chevy Cobalt, 6.599, 203.00 def. Ricky Adkins, Chevy, 6.659, 200.98.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com — Jeff Strickland, Dragster, 6.338, 209.17 def. Kathy Fisher, Dragster, 5.995, 211.56.

AA Gassers — Brian Spotts, Anglia, 5.551, 125.59 def. Alan Borowski, 5.616, 120.72.

NORWALK, Ohio — Final round-by-round results from the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, the 12th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Clay Millican, 3.775, 311.63 def. Scott Palmer, Broke; Leah Pritchett, 3.760, 324.12 def. Ike Maier, 8.295, 105.60; Steve Torrence, 3.786, 326.32 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., 8.501, 87.48; Brittany Force, 3.772, 324.98 def. Pat Dakin, 3.832, 293.60; Doug Kalitta, 3.749, 329.99 def. Troy Buff, 8.421, 82.77; Antron Brown, 3.768, 323.35 def. Dom Lagana, 3.828, 322.34; Terry McMillen, 3.806, 323.04 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.787, 324.90; Tony Schumacher, 3.789, 326.56 def. Mike Salinas, 7.129, 96.03;

QUARTERFINALS — Torrence, 3.792, 326.79 def. Millican, 3.872, 312.86; Force, 3.808, 325.53 def. McMillen, 3.859, 291.32; Pritchett, 3.848, 322.04 def. Brown, 5.187, 142.16; Kalitta, 3.782, 325.85 def. Schumacher, 4.099, 232.03;

SEMIFINALS — Torrence, 3.751, 326.08 def. Force, 8.630, 75.66; Kalitta, 3.768, 328.62 def. Pritchett, 3.800, 314.46;

FINAL — Torrence, 3.743, 331.45 def. Kalitta, 3.736, 331.36.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.993, 310.27 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Toyota Camry, 8.596, 84.51; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.913, 329.75 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.101, 307.65; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.349, 216.62 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Solara, 14.165, 61.22; John Force, Camaro, 3.930, 326.32 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, Broke; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.942, 322.34 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.032, 318.69; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.944, 326.56 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, Foul - Centerline; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.972, 324.75 def. Del Worsham, Camry, 7.528, 98.54; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.060, 319.82 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.180, 266.11;

QUARTERFINALS — Johnson Jr., 3.960, 324.44 def. Capps, 3.965, 324.83; Hight, 3.978, 321.73 def. DeJoria, 4.741, 180.16; Tasca III, 4.006, 323.58 def. J. Force, 4.047, 301.00; Beckman, 4.078, 310.84 def. Hagan, 4.152, 275.06;

SEMIFINALS — Beckman, 4.074, 319.45 def. Johnson Jr., 6.049, 118.22; Hight, 3.925, 328.62 def. Tasca III, Foul - Red Light;

FINAL — Beckman, 4.073, 311.85 def. Hight, 6.673, 98.53.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.627, 209.43 def. Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, Foul - Red Light; Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.595, 210.37 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, Foul - Red Light; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.567, 210.64 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.676, 209.26; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.562, 210.50 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, 14.694, 58.11; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.558, 210.64 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 7.790, 130.97; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.579, 210.70 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.759, 198.76; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.570, 211.16 def. Mark Hogan, Pontiac GXP, 6.814, 203.52; John Gaydosh Jr, Chevrolet Camaro, 6.663, 208.01 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 7.212, 149.95;

QUARTERFINALS — Butner, 6.615, 210.73 def. Nobile, 6.687, 209.95; Anderson, 6.597, 210.90 def. Johnson, Foul - Red Light; Gaydosh Jr, 6.695, 207.18 def. Coughlin, 12.760, 68.65; Line, 6.585, 211.33 def. Gray, 6.599, 210.77;

SEMIFINALS — Butner, 6.606, 210.34 def. Gaydosh Jr, 6.701, 207.50; Anderson, 6.599, 210.80 def. Line, Foul - Red Light;

FINAL — Butner, 6.601, 210.50 def. Anderson, 6.581, 210.87.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Mike Berry, Buell, 6.950, 192.22 def. Cory Reed, 6.991, 189.31; Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.924, 193.43 def. Angelle Sampey, Foul - Red Light; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.853, 195.25 def. Melissa Surber, Buell, 22.220, 24.02; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.907, 193.74 def. Chip Ellis, Buell, 6.890, 193.93; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.880, 194.80 def. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.915, 195.96; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.910, 196.13 def. Angie Smith, Buell, Broke; Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.867, 194.69 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.924, 193.16; Matt Smith, 6.849, 196.27 def. Joe DeSantis, Suzuki, Foul - Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS — Pollacheck, 6.905, 194.46 def. Gladstone, 6.904, 193.49; Arana Jr, 6.846, 197.36 def. Hines, 6.925, 193.02; Tonglet, 6.823, 196.22 def. Johnson, 6.962, 182.72; M. Smith, 6.876, 196.50 def. Berry, 6.916, 192.77;

SEMIFINALS — M. Smith, 6.872, 195.48 def. Pollacheck, 6.969, 186.30; Tonglet, 6.831, 195.08 def. Arana Jr, 6.863, 195.22;

FINAL — Tonglet, 6.824, 195.76 def. M. Smith, 6.882, 195.31.

NORWALK, Ohio — Point standings (top 10) following the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, the 12th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series -

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 1,071; 2. Leah Pritchett, 1,021; 3. Antron Brown, 990; 4. Tony Schumacher, 856; 5. Doug Kalitta, 781; 6. Brittany Force, 734; 7. Clay Millican, 695; 8. Terry McMillen, 477; 9. (tie) Troy Coughlin Jr., 464; Scott Palmer, 464.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, 1,095; 2. Matt Hagan, 946; 3. Jack Beckman, 855; 4. Robert Hight, 809; 5. Tommy Johnson Jr., 739; 6. Courtney Force, 714; 7. John Force, 683; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 525; 9. J.R. Todd, 508; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 431.

Pro Stock

1. Bo Butner, 1,067; 2. Greg Anderson, 941; 3. Tanner Gray, 887; 4. Jeg Coughlin, 820; 5. Jason Line, 781; 6. Erica Enders, 690; 7. Vincent Nobile, 670; 8. Drew Skillman, 575; 9. Chris McGaha, 454; 10. Allen Johnson, 448.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. LE Tonglet, 480; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 389; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 325; 4. Jerry Savoie, 322; 5. Andrew Hines, 317; 6. Hector Arana Jr, 314; 7. Joey Gladstone, 278; 8. Matt Smith, 256; 9. Steve Johnson, 219; 10. Karen Stoffer, 217.