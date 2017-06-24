Once again, Erica Enders opens eliminations against an Elite Motorsports teammate

"It always sucks racing a teammate, especially in the first round," said Enders, who is 3-1 versus Nobile this year. "Vincent is a great competitor and I know both crews will bring everything they have. First round, for sure, will be a heavyweight battle for all four of our Elite Motorsports cars because we are all racing each other. I guess we should be happy that at least two Elite cars will advance no matter what."

Although Enders was third in Friday's provisional field, she dropped to 10th place in Saturday's heat, giving lane choice away to Nobile. Still, the two are very close in performance with Enders running a best of 6.623 at 208.36 mph and Nobile going 6.616 at 210.01 mph.

"We had a top-three car yesterday but the weather is so different today and we fell back a little bit," Enders said. "Tomorrow will be different as well and I remain very confident in my team's ability to take whatever the weather and racetrack throws at us.

"There was a lot more water in the air yesterday, but with today's better weather being a little hotter it became a much more difficult track. Power management was a little trickier. We just need to get a handle on it and do what we know how to do on race day. We have a lot of experience and data going into Sunday. I know we have what it takes to be a player when it comes to race day regardless of where we're qualified."

Saturday was a busy day for Enders as she pulled double duty, racing both her Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stocker and the Omaha Track COPO Camaro in the Factory Stock Showdown. Enders already has an elimination-round win in the Showdown, beating No. 2 qualifier Peter Gasko when he fouled out at the start by -.007 seconds. She'll face No. 8 qualifier Kevin Skinner in Sunday's semifinals.

"My Omaha Track COPO Camaro is in the semifinals!" an excited Enders said. "This is the first time we've been able to get past the first round in the Factory Showdown so we're pumped up. We made a decent run there but we definitely can tune it up and improve. I think we have a real shot at winning. We raced a guy first round who had us covered by a tenth of a second and found a way to make it happen."

"I have an opportunity to bring home two Wallys tomorrow, which I have never done before. We are down to four cars so we just need to beat two more guys and we will be in the winner's circle. Easier said than done, for sure, but we're going to give it hell."

Pro Stock eliminations start at 1 p.m., Sunday. FOX Sports 1 programming begins at 6 p.m., Sunday. Times are local and subject to change.