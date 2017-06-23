Top Fuel's Pritchett has endured her way into contention

Just maybe not the particular path she took, however.

The 29-year-old NHRA Top Fuel driver overcame many obstacles just to get behind the wheel of a dragster.

It was nothing new for Pritchett to cold-call businesses for sponsorship when she was 15. She also worked at a law firm and an auto repair shop while paying her way through Cal State San Bernadino.

But those days were nothing like last year, where circumstances out of her control saw her without a race team or sponsor — less than two months after winning a Top Fuel race.

However, fast forward to today, and Pritchett has the backing of Papa John’s Pizza. She drives for legendary team owner Don Schumacher — and entered the Summit Equipment Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk just 11 points out of first place in the season standings.

“There are a lot of words to describe it, but I think perseverance is one of them,” Pritchett said Thursday night at an autographs signing at Papa John’s in Sandusky. “I always had this small glimpse of success and wanted it more and more, but the resources weren’t there for it.

“So I looked in every direction that I could, and took opportunities I was scared off,” she added. “Whatever you have in front of you, you just make it work and you polish it until it can’t shine any brighter and you turn it into gold. To be able to put the gold dragster in the winner’s circle for John (Schnatter) is just another area of satisfaction to what we’ve been able to do this season.”

Knocked for a loop

Pritchett finally got her foot in the door with full sponsorship months before the 2016 season was set to begin.

Driving for Bob Vandergriff’s race team, Pritchett and her crew quickly made an impact, winning the season’s second race in Phoenix.

But then they were blindsided by Vandergriff’s April 2016 announcement that he was closing his race operations and retiring following the death of a longtime team supporter.

Months into a promising season, Pritchett found herself with no sponsorship. Rather than spend the rest of 2016 on the sidelines to find a plan for a full-term sponsor in 2017, Pritchett networked at races and pieced together temporary sponsorship through Lagana Racing and Don Schumacher Racing.

All she did after that was finish seventh in the season championship standings, which helped get Papa John’s to commit to 2017 after backing her car for the last five races of 2016.

“I think being so close on so many things — once you have a taste of victory — or something in your life that is so fulfilling, that you keep chasing it,” Pritchett said. “And that’s what a drag racing victory is for me and why I do this.”

White hot start

With a tumultuous year behind her, Pritchett began 2017 with an immediate impact.

She earned her second career win at the season-opening Winternationals, then again went back to Phoenix and won the Arizona Nationals while setting the Top Fuel elapsed time record (3.658 seconds at 324.34 mph).

Pritchett then picked up her third win in the first five races of the season in Houston, and just last week in Bristol lost in the finals after losing a cylinder during the pass. She’s earned three No. 1 qualifying positions this season, and is just 11 points behind leader Steve Torrence in the standings, while multi-time champion Antron Brown is also close behind in third.

“It’s nothing I did differently at all, I think 100 percent of the credit goes to my crew chief (Todd Okuhara) and our crew,” Pritchett said. “Last year we were obviously behind the eight-ball compared to other teams, and that’s the difference.

“We’re able to start at the same position, knowing we have the same if not better parts and resources, and really the brain talent behind the tuning,” she added. “And, the will of having something to prove. That has really pushed us and will continue to push us.”

Still, it’s new territory for the young driver who has been through so much already.

“We’re deep in the hunt, which means you have to dig super deep to stay in it,” Pritchett said of the championship chase. “This is a marathon of a season, and we can only look at it in mini-sprints so to speak.

“Each sprint takes a little part of you physically and mentally from a driving and tuning aspect — and we’re just behind thrilled to be in such a tight chase,” she added.

The ‘people’s race’

Like many drivers, the annual stop in Norwalk is a favorite for Pritchett.

“I feel like this is one of the people’s races, because it’s so Midwest,” she said. “When I say it’s the people’s race, that’s because of the Bader family. I think if we win this race, we’re winning it for the people.

“The fan flair here is unrivaled,” she added. “They get to see drag racing all year long with the shows the Bader’s put on, and when they come to this race, they expect us to put on the biggest show of the year. And it’s our job to be competitive and do that, which I think is a cool part of being here.”

Pritchett also said a win at Norwalk also means something else.

“Winning Norwalk means you have done something — especially in the time of the year it happens,” she said. “You’ve done something better than everyone else, because you’ve grasped a hold of hot track conditions.

“Because we’re in our second mini-sprint of the season, it means that if you can compete here — we haven’t lost it, and we’re on to something really good.”