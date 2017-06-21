What to watch for at this week's NHRA Nationals

Right there on the screen was Norwalk, Ohio. The NHRA Nationals were running at Summit Motorsports Park and for a while, Norwalk was the center of the sports world. Sure it may have been the dog days of summer with no Sunday morning baseball, but for once, and for good reason, drag racing was front and center and Norwalk was the capital.

Now, I am not going to pretend to be a racing expert. I have never been to a race in my life. But I am very much looking forward to heading out to Summit Motorsports Park and catching some chest rumbling racing for my first time.

All week long, I have been bombarded with emails about the NHRA Nationals and I have learned quite a bit and most importantly, what to look for.

Keep an eye on Antron Brown

Brown comes into the event chasing history. He is looking for his fourth total and third consecutive Top Fuel world championship in 2017. He ended last season with seven victories and three playoff wins in the Countdown to the Championship. He is also the only African-American driver to win a major U.S. auto racing season championship. He already made history as the first back-to-back Top Fuel champion in seven years.

Ladies Night

I have read that 2016 was the year of the NHRA Women. The women of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series ruled 2016. There were five female victors and there was a woman features in the winner’s circle in seven different events and five consecutive races. Leah Pritchett and Brittany Force were in the first all-female Top Fuel final since Shirley Muldowney defeated Lucille Lee in 1982 in Columbus. Pritchett won the race while Force won the next event in Gainesville, FL. Alexis DeJoria picked up a pair of wins and Courtney Force also added a win including making history as the 125th female to win in the Mello Yello Series. Angelle Sampey picked up a victory as the Force pair added more victories later in the year. Will 2017 see even more lady luck?

Pritchett poised for more wins

From what I read, Pritchett didn’t have the greats 2016 even though she did pick up a win. But 2017 is a different year and she is making the most of it. She already picked up her second win of her career in the Circle K NHRA Winternationals. She then won the NHRA Arizona Nationals to defend her title from a year ago and set a new record with a 3.658. She picked up the trifecta with a win at the NHRA SpringNationals in Houston. To make things even better, she had three No. 1 qualifying positions this season. Could she pick up No. 4 this week?

Anderson coming in hot

If you though Pritchett’s 2017 was off to a hot start, Greg Anderson is out to a blistering start. He is a 4-time Pro Stock world champ and comes with with two wins on the season; most recently in Englishtown. He is in second place in the points standings. He has three wins at Norwalk with his last one in 2015. Will he make a big run in 2017?

Capps to cap off big season in Norwalk

Ron Capps is the 2016 Funny Car world champ and is the current points leader in 2017. He has four wins and a runner up finish and he is looking to continue his success in Norwalk with his second championship ever.

Youth movement

Tanner Gray is trying to make the sport of drag racing look a bit younger. The 17-year old became the youngest Pro Stock winner in NHRA history when he won the 2017 DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA National finals in Las Vegas. He went 6.681 and topped 206.61 MPH. He is also the first third generation pro winner in series history.

Championship Sunday

Can’t make it out to the motorsports park? Flip on the television as Norwalk will again be on center stage on Fox Sports as for the second consecutive year, the Sunday finals will be live. A total of 16 will be shown across four FOX broadcast networks. In the first year of NHRA on FOX, NHRA saw 14 million more viewers in 2016 than in 2015 and television ratings for Sunday’s live finals shows were up 24 percent.

Very Funny Todd

J.R. Todd moves over into the Funny Car division after he had a career year aboard his SealMaster Toyota Top Fuel dragster. HE had nine victores, 19 final round appearances, nine No. 1 qualifiers and 149 round wins. His only other experience in a Funny Car came during the 2003-2005 NHRA season as a crew member on Bob Gilbertson’s Funny Car team.

Salute real heroes

This year, the NHRA will salute the first responders such as medical professionals, law-enforcement officers, firefighters, members of the armed forces, and a number of other professions charged with the safety and well-being of the public, much like the Safety Safari is charged with the safety and well-being of the racing community. The Safety Safari, initially created in 1954 to travel the country and educate racers about how to conduct events, was the first full-time team devoted to safety in North American motorsports and has ultimately become world famous as one of motorsports’ premier safety and rescue teams, always first and fast to arrive on the scene to help racers in need. The NHRA is encouraging fans to participate in the NHRA Salute to First Responders program by posting their own salute to a special first responder in their local community. Fans can post videos and photos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram telling the NHRA why they want to honor this person using the hashtag #NHRASalutes. Fans can also email their salutes to social@nhra.com for a chance to have their posts featured at the races.

