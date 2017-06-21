Two-time champ Erica Enders set to scoop up another trophy in Norwalk

The spunky 33-year-old driver of the Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is excited about her team's momentum and she's anxious to build on her group's recent successes, which have her eying a run at a third NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series championship.

"Norwalk is always a fun race for us; this year's going to be awesome," Enders said. "The weather forecast looks great and hopefully it's not going to be 9 million degrees like it normally is there. We'll carry the performance gains we made in Bristol (previous event) to Norwalk, and I think we'll be

just fine."

Earlier this month in Epping, N.H., Enders tallied her first win since the fall of 2015. The Houston native is hoping to continue the hot streak she started in New England at a Norwalk facility known as much for its record-breaking performances as it is for its one pound of ice cream for one dollar promotion.

Only three years removed from her previous Norwalk trophy, Enders' ambitious heart will be pumping icy blood through her veins when she rolls her Camaro to the starting line this year.

"I really think Epping was just the tip of the iceberg for us," Enders said. "I didn't execute properly in Bristol but going into Norwalk it's go time. I'm ready to win again. We did get a team win in Bristol when Alex (Laughlin) got the victory so we're firing on all cylinders. I actually won Norwalk in 2014, and I have a really cool ice cream scoop they gave me that sits proudly on my trophy shelf."

Along with her 2014 victory, Enders, a resident of New Orleans, posted No. 1 qualifying efforts in Norwalk in 2015, 2014 and 2011.

Accustomed to the driver's seat in just about any racecar, Enders will also be competing in a unique race-within-a-race event this weekend behind the wheel of one of the most powerful production cars rolling off the assembly lines in nearby Detroit.

"I get to drive the Omaha Track COPO Camaro in the Factory Stock Showdown so that will be exciting, too," Enders said. "I've got lots to do and that's the way I like it. We'll see if we can get back on the right track in Norwalk."

The Pro Stock racers hit the track Friday with two qualifying sessions at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. They return for two more qualifying sessions Saturday at 12:45 and 3:15 p.m. First round of eliminations begin Sunday at 1 p.m. NHRA TV coverage on FOX Sports 1 includes original Norwalk programming at 10:30 p.m., Friday, and at 6 p.m., Sunday. Times are local and subject to change.