NHRA season hits halfway point mark this weekend

Action starts Thursday and runs through Sunday with the championship races.

It is the 12th of 24 events as the 2017 season hits the halfway point and also finishes off a grueling stretch of four consecutive race weekends. The fan-friendly event comes at an important time with the Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship approaching, as teams in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will battle for victories and crucial world championship points in hopes of building momentum for the second half of the season.

Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Jason Line (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were last year’s winners of the event that will be televised on FOX Sports 1, including final eliminations coverage starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Langdon’s Norwalk win in Top Fuel capped off two straight victories for the 2013 world champion, and now driving for Kalitta Motorsports, he is looking to break into the top 10 in points with an impressive performance. There are a number of major threats trying to keep him from a second victory at the facility, including previous event winners Antron Brown, the back-to-back world champ who won the most recent race, and eight-time world champ Tony Schumacher. Other top talents in the class include three-time 2017 winner and points leader Leah Pritchett, Steve Torrence, a two-time winner this season, Doug Kalitta, Clay Millican and Brittany Force.

Capps’ Funny Car victory a season ago in Norwalk was his first at the track, and the longtime veteran used that momentum to help claim his first world championship. Capps has been equally impressive in 2017, reeling off four straight victories to take a commanding points lead. But competition remains stiff in the star-studded class and will include the likes of two-time Norwalk winner Jack Beckman, 16-time world champion John Force, Matt Hagan, who had two wins to open the 2017 campaign, Robert Hight, J.R. Todd, Courtney Force and Tim Wilkerson.

In Pro Stock, Line’s second career victory at his sponsor’s race in Norwalk helped secure his third world championship. His Summit Racing Equipment teammate Greg Anderson has a class-best three wins at the facility, and both have victories in 2017. But they currently trail points leader Bo Butner, who has posted two victories this season. Rookie Tanner Gray has matched him in the wins department this year after winning the most recent race in Topeka, while other class stars expected to compete for the Norwalk victory include Ohio native Jeg Coughlin Jr., Erica Enders, Drew Skillman, Allen Johnson and Vincent Nobile, a two-time winner at the race.

Krawiec’s victory in Pro Stock Motorcycle capped off a dominating weekend that also saw the three-time world championship qualify in the top spot. Krawiec won the season-opening race in the class, which has its fifth of 16 races in 2017 in Norwalk, and is the current points leader, though L.E. Tonglet has closed that gap after back-to-back victories. Others standouts to watch include four-time Norwalk winner Andrew Hines, two-time world champ and two-time event winner Matt Smith, reigning world champion Jerry Savoie and three-time champion Angelle Sampey.

The NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series makes its eighth of 12 stops in the 2017 season in Norwalk, Mike Castellana is the current points leader in the talent-heavy class. The event also features thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, showcasing the future stars of the sport. After Nitro qualifying, fans can watch the spectacular Douthit Motorsports eye lighting Black Pearl Jet Funny Car vs. Pro Jet Motorsports Al Z's Hot Blade Jet Dragster. Jet cars are thrust drive, propelled by jet engines with exciting pre-run flame shows.

Along with the exciting on-track action, the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals will honor first responders with NHRA’s “Salute to First Responders” celebration.

As always, fans will have the opportunity to interact with their favorite drivers as they’re granted an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. This unique opportunity in motorsports gives fans direct access to the teams, allowing them to see firsthand the highly-skilled mechanics service their hot rods between rounds, and get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers.

Fans also will want to visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create a carnival atmosphere, with interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

Mello Yello Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. on Friday, June 23 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 24, at 12:45 and 3:15 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 25.

To purchase general-admission or reserved seats, call Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park at (419) 668-5555. Tickets also are available online at www.summitmotorsportspark.com. Kids 12 and under are free in general admission areas with a paid adult. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

***

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS

WHAT: 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, the 12th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Drivers in four categories - Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle - earn points leading to 2016 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series world championships. Competition in the NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Series and the NHRA Lucas Oil Series also will be featured at this event.

WHERE: Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio. The track is located at 1300 State Route 18, half way between Cleveland and Toledo; just an hour and a half north of Columbus. The Ohio Turnpike is less than 10 minutes away.

COURSE: Championship drag strip; Track elevation is 853 feet above sea level; Track direction is north to south.

WHEN: Thursday through Sunday, June 22-25

SCHEDULE: Thursday, June 22- LUCAS OIL SERIES qualifying

FRIDAY, June 23- LUCAS OIL SERIES qualifying

NHRA J&A SERVICE PRO MOD SERIES qualifying at 4:30 and 7 p.m.

MELLO YELLO SERIES qualifying at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, June 24- LUCAS OIL SERIES eliminations

NHRA J&A SERVICE PRO MOD SERIES qualifying at 2:30 p.m. Round 1 of eliminations at 5 p.m.

MELLO YELLO SERIES qualifying at 12:45 and 3:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, June 25 - Pre-race ceremonies, 10 a.m.

MELLO YELLO SERIES eliminations begin at 11 a.m.

TELEVISION:

Friday, June 23, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) will televise one hour of qualifying coverage at 10:30 p.m. (ET).

Saturday, June 24, FS1 will televise one hour of qualifying coverage at 12 a.m. (ET).

Sunday, June 25, FS1 will televise three hours of finals coverage at 6 p.m. (ET).

2016 EVENT WINNERS: Shawn Langdon, Top Fuel; Ron Capps, Funny Car; Jason Line, Pro Stock, Eddie Krawiec, Pro Stock Motorcycle.

MOST VICTORIES:

Andrew Hines, 4, PSM; Greg Anderson, 3, PS; Jack Beckman, 2, FC; Larry Dixon, 2, TF; Mike Neff, 2, FC; Vincent Nobile, 2, PS; Matt Smith, 2, PSM.

TRACK RECORDS:

Top Fuel - 3.719 sec. by Doug Kalitta, June ’16; 332.51 mph by Larry Dixon, July ’15.

Funny Car – 3.875 sec. and 328.70 mph by Del Worsham, June ’16.

Pro Stock - 6.523 sec. and 212.63 mph by Erica Enders, July ’14.

PS Motorcycle - 6.822 sec. by Eddie Krawiec, July ’14; 196.93 mph by Hector Arana, July ’14.

NATIONAL RECORDS:

Top Fuel - 3.658 sec. by Leah Pritchett, Feb. ‘17, Phoenix; 333.66 mph by Brittany Force, May '17, Topeka, Kan.

Funny Car - 3.802 and 338.85 mph by Matt Hagan, May ’17, Topeka, Kan.

Pro Stock - 6.455 sec. by Jason Line, March ’15, Charlotte, N.C.; 215.55 mph by Erica Enders, May ’14, Englishtown N.J.

PS Motorcycle - 6.728 sec. by Andrew Hines, Oct. ’12, Reading, Pa.; 199.88 mph by Hector Arana Jr., March ’15, Charlotte, N.C.

TICKETS: For tickets, call (419) 668-5555 or purchase online at www.summitmotorsportspark.com.