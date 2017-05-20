Roadkill Zip-Tie Drags powered by Dodge will make a stop in Norwalk

“We had an incredible turnout, with automotive super-fans coming to our first Zip-Tie Drags in Tucson this past January from as far away as the East Coast and Canada,” says Roadkill cohost David Freiburger. “I’m super excited to bring even more Roadkill Zip-Tie Drags directly to all the gearheads who were willing to travel across the country to be a part of a unique event like this.”

ROADKILL is a brand based on “Automotive Chaos Theory” that was launched digitally on YouTube and has received more than 238 million views the most-viewed automotive original series on YouTube. Today, ROADKILL has expanded into print and events, drawing more than 50,000 spectators and participants to Roadkill Nights in 2016.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

The Roadkill Zip-Tie Drags event in Norwalk will include, among other highlights:

Drag racing – with the chance to race against a ROADKILL star vehicle driven by HOT ROD’s Freiburger & Finnegan

Test ‘n’ tune

Hooptie challenge - where the ROADKILL stars will judge if your racecar was purchased and built for under $3,000!

Car show

Drive-in theater – Classic and newer ROADKILL episodes!

Food trucks

Camping

Bonfires & S’mores