Students in Spotlight at High School Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park

The longstanding and lively event averages more than 700 students from area schools in their street-driven vehicles and thousands of spectators.

Awaiting the winner of the race is a $10,000 University of Northwestern Ohio scholarship and a trophy, and awaiting the runner-up is a $5,000 University of Northwestern Ohio scholarship. Set aside for semifinalists are $4,000 scholarships and set aside for quarterfinalists are $2,000 scholarships. Additionally, as students win rounds, they earn points for their schools, and the winning school will receive a trophy.

Alumni and instructors can dive into the action as well, as there will separate races for them, with trophies given to the winner, runner-up and semifinalists of the alumni race, and winner and runner-up of the instructors' race.

Hijinks are among the highlights of the event, and include the Jostens Smoky Burnout contest, Jostens Car Cram and Jostens Ugliest Working Wreck.

"In addition to offering high school students an introduction to racing on the track, this fun annual event allows them to take part in contests with their friends," said Bill Bader, Jr., Summit Motorsports Park president. "It's always a day filled with animation and amusement, for the students, the spectators and the Summit Motorsports Park team."

Gates open at 8 a.m. on May 7, and time-trials begin at 8:30 a.m. The race for instructors will be at 11 a.m., followed by a pre-race ceremony at 2:15 p.m. and eliminations at 2:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and racers, free for high school students, courtesy of University of Northwestern Ohio, and children 12 and younger. Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For information, call 419-668-5555 or visit www.summitmotorsportspark.com.