Edelbrock Named Title Sponsor of Summit Motorsports Park's Super Series

Categories including Edelbrock Super Pro, Edelbrock Pro, Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation, Wiseco/Cycle Tech Super Bike, Edelbrock Stock, NHRA Junior Street and Novice, Intermediate and Advanced Bear Motorsports Junior Dragsters presented by Wiseco will be part of the Edelbrock Super Series contested on select Saturdays April 22 through Oct. 7, 2017.

The series will see a total of $53,000 in payouts and contingency, and championships and other achievements will be celebrated at the 44th Annual Edelbrock Banquet of Champions in January, 2017. Additionally, racers who earn a first-time win in their class will receive a specially-designed Edelbrock jacket.

Edelbrock intake manifolds, which are already featured on a large number of cars at Summit Motorsports Park, will be the official intake manifold of the park, and the company's familiar red, black and white logo will be placed in prominent areas including the head of staging and the end of the grandstands. It also will be routinely used on the park's Website, in its electronic newsletters and in its brochures.

"We at Edelbrock are extremely excited to be part of Summit Motorsports Park, and this sponsorship allows us to continue our tradition of working with grassroots racers who help make Edelbrock what it is today," said Cary Redman, national sales manager for Edelbrock, which opened in 1938, is headquartered in Torrance, California and is known for its impressive selection of cylinder heads, superchargers, carburetors, waterpumps and more. "We're thankful for this opportunity.