Summit Motorsports Park Named 2016 NMCA Track of the Year

"NMCA is proud to have Summit Motorsports Park as a partner track, but even more proud to have it as a close and personal friend," said Steve Wolcott, president and CEO of ProMedia Events, which produces NMCA, NMCA WEST and NMRA. "The B Guarantee (the park's pledge to present the best show possible at the best price possible) was instrumental in the development of our own ProPledge customer service program, which has helped NMCA grow."

The 2016 NMCA event at Summit Motorsports Park saw nearly twice as many cars and spectators as the 2015 event despite an unfavorable weather forecast, which Summit Motorsports Park president Bill Bader, Jr. attributes to the caliber of cars and competition featured.

Summit Motorsport Park, which also was named NMCA Track of the Year in 2013 and 2014, will welcome the 16th Annual NMCA All American Muscle SuperNationals Aug. 24-27, 2017, 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For more information, please call 419-668-5555 or visit www.summitmotorsportspark.com.