Summit Motorsports Park announces schedule for 2017

Among the offerings are the 36th Annual Spring Warm-Up on April 15 followed by the 11th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, which is billed as the largest NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event in the country, May 19-21.

Super Summit, which sees sizable increases in racers and race fans each year, is

June 9-10, and the 11th Annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, which is heavy on high horsepower and high mph Top Fuel dragsters, Funny Cars and fireworks, is June 22-25. Fords will be the focus for Fun Ford Reloaded 2, July 7-9, and street-rodders will cruise in for the Sweet 16 Wanda Brand AkzoNobel Blue Suede Cruise, July 14-16.

Dusters, Demons and other Chryslers will come together for the 5th Annual Monster Mopar Weekend, July 28-30, and everything from Grand Safaris to GTOs will gather for the 26th Annual Ames Performance Pontiac Nationals, August 4-6.

The 40th Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire, slated to be the most action-packed presentation of the time-honored event yet, will feature more than fifty performers, a new $125,000 fireworks show, new theatrical light show and new special effects, August 12, and cars with turbo, blower, nitrous and naturally aspirated combinations will captivate at the 16th Annual NMCA All-American Muscle SuperNationals, August 25-27.

The Summit Racing Equipment Shakedown at the Summit 15 presented by Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels will see a colossal $150,000 combined purse, including $66,00 for the event's quickest and fastest category, ProLine Outlaw Pro Mod, with $40,000 of that for the winner, Sept. 14-17, and hundreds of sportsman racers will gather for a week-long Halloween party - and racing - during the Halloween Classic XLIV presented by Harland Sharp, Oct. 22-29.

2017 Summit Motorsports Park schedule:

April 15: 36th Annual Spring Warm-Up

April 21: Friday Test & Tune

April 22: Accel Super Series - Opening Day

April 28: Friday Test & Tune

April 29: Accel Super Series

May 3: Wednesday Fun Night

May 5: Friday Test & Tune

May 6: Accel Super Series

May 7: 29th Annual High School Nationals

May 10: Wednesday Fun Night

May 12: Friday Test & Tune

May 13: Accel Super Series

May 17: Wednesday Fun Night

May 19-21: 11th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser

May 24: Wednesday Fun Night

May 26: Friday Test & Tune

May 27: Accel Super Series

May 31: Wednesday Fun Night

June 2-4: 20th Annual No Box Bonanza

June 7: Wednesday Fun Night

June 9-10: Super Summit

June 14: Wednesday Fun Night

June 16: Friday Test & Tune

June 17: Accel Super Series

June 22-25: 11th Annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

July 5: Wednesday Fun Night

July 7-9: Fun Ford Reloaded 2

July 12: Wednesday Fun Night

July 14-16: Sweet 16 Wanda Brand AkzoNobel Blue Suede Cruise

July 17-18: Frank Hawley Drag Racing School

July 19: Wednesday Fun Night/Frank Hawley Drag Racing School

July 20: Frank Hawley Drag Racing School

July 21: Friday Test & Tune

July 22: Accel Super Series

July 23: 20th Annual Oldsmobile/Buick Race/Show Nationals

July 24-25: Frank Hawley Drag Racing School

July 26: Wednesday Fun Night

July 28-30: 5th Annual Monster Mopar Weekend

August 2: Wednesday Fun Night

Aug. 4-6: 26th Annual Ames Performance Pontiac Nationals

Aug. 11-13: 40th Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire

Aug. 16: Wednesday Fun Night

Aug. 18-20: 25th Annual Shootout presented by Buschur Racing

Aug. 23: Wednesday Fun Night

Aug. 25-27: 16th Annual NMCA All-American Muscle SuperNationals

Aug. 30: Wednesday Fun Night

Sept.1-3: 25th Annual Ten Grand Nationals

Sept. 6: Wednesday Fun Night

Sept. 8: Friday Test & Tune

Sept. 9: Accel Super Series

Sept. 13: Wednesday Fun Night

Sept. 14-17: Summit Racing Equipment Shakedown at the Summit 15

Sept. 20: Wednesday Fun Night

Sept. 22: Friday Test & Tune

Sept. 23: Accel Super Series

Sept. 27: Wednesday Fun Night

Sept. 29: Friday Test & Tune

Oct. 4: Wednesday Fun Night

Oct. 6: Friday Test & Tune

Oct. 7: Accel Super Series Season Championship

Oct. 11: Wednesday Fun Night

Oct. 13: Friday Test & Tune

Oct. 18: Wednesday Fun Night

Oct. 22-29: Halloween Classic XLIV presented by Harland Sharp