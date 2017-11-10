Marine Corps to celebrate birthday ball at Bellevue Eagles

The prime rib or chicken dinner starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20.

The Second Continental Congress resolved on Nov. 10, 1775 to raise two battalions of Continental Marines.

This is how the United States Marine Corps came into being.

When Marines graduate from boot camp (basic training), there are many traditions that we are charged to pass along and celebrate amongst our ranks. And because we never lose the title of Marine (there’s no such thing as an “ex-Marine”), these traditions continue no matter where we are or how old we become.

We are always Marines. Nov 10 is celebrated as if it was our own individual birthday, wishing each other a happy birthday in eager unison.

The Marine Corps Birthday Ball is a chance for Marines to celebrate these traditions together, reinforcing our traditions and celebrating “esprit de corps.”

No matter how formal or informal we celebrate, there are a few things that tradition mandates:

• Reading of the 13th Commandant General

• John A. Lejeune’s birthday message

• Cutting of the birthday cake

The first piece is presented to the guest of honor. The second is presented to the oldest Marine present, who in turn passes it to the youngest Marine present. The third piece then is given to the dldest to keep.

There are toasts given to our past and our future throughout the evening and it’s not unusual for the room to erupt in the singing of the Marine’s hymn.

If anyone wants to learn more about Marines, our traditions or to join the Marine Corps League, please contact me at 419-366-9229 or email me shawn@HuronCountyVets.com.

Happy birthday to all of our Marines.

Semper Fi,

Shawn Daley

Commandant, Elton E Mackin Det No. 837 Marine Corps League