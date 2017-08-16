Coast Guard relieves officer in charge of Ohio station

Chief Petty Officer Bryan Pate was temporarily removed from command by Rear Adm. Joanna Nunan, commander, Ninth Coast Guard District in Cleveland.

Capt. Joe DuFresne, commander, Coast Guard Sector Buffalo, appointed Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Jones, executive petty officer of Station Ashtabula, to assume temporary command of the station.

Pate was temporarily reassigned to the Marine Safety Unit in Cleveland until further notice.

The change will not impact Station Ashtabula’s search and rescue response, maritime security or other vital mission operations.

“While command of the station has changed, the Coast Guard’s unit readiness to respond, train, and operate has not,” DuFresne said. We’re always ready to respond.”