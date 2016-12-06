'Exemplary' M'ville man named Vet of the Year

Huron County Veteran Services officer Robert Ward said this about the 2016 Veteran of the Year at Monday night’s banquet and ceremony held by the Huron County Veteran’s Council.

Robert “Bob” Good, of Monroeville, is a seven-year member of the American Legion. He earned his veteran status through service in the Ohio Army National Guard from 1965 to 1972.

The Veteran’s Council strives to get all veterans together, regardless of their organizational or post affiliation, to recognize and encourage them.

“(Good) has been instrumental in the effort to maintain and upgrade the (American Legion post 547, Monroeville),” Ward said.

“Under his leadership, members of the post have become active in the Huron County Veteran’s Council, Flags Across America and Flags of Honor. Bob himself acted as a member of the Color Guard for the Huron County Flags of Honor display as well as at the Huron County Fair.”

Ward said Good’s involvement is deeper than solely with his home post though.

“During the past year, Robert’s service to his community has been exemplary,” he added. “He is especially mindful of the needs of the sick and elderly, both veteran and non-veteran, whom he patiently visits and assists.”

Good said he was grateful “even though I know I will have to step up and say ‘yes’ more often to fill these large boots you have given me.”

“I can’t believe I got this,” he said.

“I don’t feel like I deserve this. ... I never would have dreamed that I would have been nominated, let alone be a recipient of this award. I know that the veterans in this county know that they have not been forgotten because of these patches of our local veteran organizations and all the stuff that you guys do.”