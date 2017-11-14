Norwalk leaf collection will begin Monday

Residents are reminded of the following rules for the pickup:

• Leaves will be collected on the same routes as trash collection. They will be picked up on the day following your trash day. If your trash day is Friday, your leaves will be picked up on Monday, the first day of pickup, Nov. 20. If your trash day is Monday, your leaves will be picked up on Tuesday; if your trash day is Tuesday, your leaves will be picked up Wednesday, etc.

• Leaves only - cannot be mixed with brush, sticks, yard waste, or trash.

• Leaves in bags will not be picked up.

• Leaves must be placed on curb where trash is picked up.

• Leaves must be within six feet of curb.

• Leaves must be on curb by 7:30 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup.

• Leaves behind parked cars cannot be picked up.

• Leaves will be picked up only once.

Residents with leaf piles not in compliance will receive a letter notifying them of the reason their leaves were not collected.

Leaves, yard waste, and brush can be taken to the city’s compost facility. The leaves are composted on-site. In the spring, the resulting compost is available at no cost to residents. The compost facility is open through Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The compost facility, located behind Baines Park, is free to city residents. Residents need to bring proof of residency.